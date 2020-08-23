Give yourself a pat on the back, Auckland.

The city's daily water usage yesterday was just over 358 million litres - the lowest seen since June, 2018.

Watercare said it was thrilled to see the daily water usage drop significantly; indicating that the public is taking heed of messages to save water, as the city continues to deal with a drought.

"[Auckland] you beauty," Watercare posted on its social media feeds.

Advertisement

"Thank you to everyone who is doing their bit...You are knocking this out of the park."

The figure is much less than the 405 million litres or less a day water consumption target put in place by Watercare.

Yesterday's seven-day rolling average of daily water consumption was about 374 million litres.

AKL, you beauty! Yesterday's daily water usage of 358,140m3 was the lowest since June 2018. Thank you to everyone who is doing their bit to #save20akl. You are knocking this out of the park. The 7-day rolling avg of 373,780m3 isn't a record but it's very impressive. Nice work. pic.twitter.com/vCf9t1fAgg — Watercare (@watercare_nz) August 23, 2020

Figures released this morning show heavy rain in the region, over the past few days, has helped to bump up water levels in the city's dams.

As of this morning, the dams are 63.05 per cent full. Yesterday, they were 62.62 per cent full.

Despite the bump and the praise for the city, the normal water levels around this time of the year are usually about 88 per cent full.