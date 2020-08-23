A man with a distinctive neck tattoo is wanted by police.

Joseph Hobson has links to Auckland and Whanganui.

Police are appealing to the public for help to locate Hobson who has a parole recall warrant.

The 26-year-old is described as 175cm tall, of thin build, and has a distinctive tattoo on his neck. He also has the letters BB tattooed on his right cheek.

Anyone who sees Hobson should contact police on 111.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.