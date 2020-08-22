One person has died after an incident on Auckland's SH1 southern motorway.

The Auckland's SH1 southern motorway northbound road is closed due to the inccident.

The closure is between Takanini and Hill Rd.

The incident occured near the Hill Road onramp where the person who died was located at the scene.

It was reported to police just before 9am.

NZTA are advising people to avoid the area or delay your journey if possible.

Police say road diversions will be in place.

NZTA have recommend motorists to consider Great South Rd.

More to come.

