Can the Nats confirm or deny that their unanimous decision to vote against the legalising of cannabis is based on evidential data or anecdotal evidence? Their rapid decision and unanimity is impressive.

Firstly don't hide any evidence-based data; especially from the chief science adviser who gave conflicting advice, and drug experts are salivating as well to know.

Secondly what is the secret to rapid decision-making? Is the secret Crusher Collins or a stakeholder?

Unanimity in the Nats is relatively rare; seen once before when alcohol reforms were effectively quashed. What bewildered me is the 180-degree about face on evidence-based harm affecting drug legislation. What an amazing change requiring a paradigm shift in thinking.

What really happened to the Nats freedom of choice mantra though? If 80 per cent (who knows) can use cannabis responsibly why should the rest be penalised by prohibition? If 18-year-olds can vote, smoke cigarettes, visit a pub selling a drug and die for their country; why can't they smoke a regulated quality controlled 15 per cent active thc joint?

What do the Nats know that the experts don't? Not another conspiracy; surely.

Steve Russell, Hillcrest

Blinding hindsight

"Govt Failure", "Lockdown Kills" are the stark headlines of Heather du Plessis-Allan and Kerre McIvor in the Herald on Sunday (August 16). In blinding hindsight they blame all ills on "St Jacinda" and "holy Bloomfield". What a pity their wisdom was not published before the latest family infection. They could have saved us. I look forward to a really entertaining Review page on which they savage each other.

John O'Neill, Whangārei

Waste of time and money

What a smarty pants is Mr Borrowdale. To prove that the first days of lockdown were illegal. Just how much time and taxpayers' money has been used to achieve this waste-of-time result?

I guess the legal fraternity will now start chasing compensation. No wonder the law profession is held in such low esteem.

Talking of which why does it take 4 days of court time to hand down a sentence on a self-confessed multiple killer who can only get life. I would have thought 10 minutes ample.

Vince West, Milford

We're doomed

If we are going into lockdown every time there are a few cases of Covid we're doomed. Surely masks, gloves, improved hygiene and "distancing" is enough, without wrecking the economy and causing social distress?

John Clements, Ōrewa

Not such a brilliant idea

A former Prime Minister has come up with the "brilliant"? idea of allowing rich Americans to immigrate here on the pretext that they would get NZ out of a Covid-induced financial recession.

When he was first elected he promised to get the average NZ wage up to equal Australia. After nine years in office the only idea he could come up with to achieve this was to open the immigration floodgates. Yes, this gave an economic boost as immigrants all require additional housing, services and infrastructure. However, this created a massive supply/demand imbalance causing suppressed wages for the majority plus an astronomical increase in average house prices.

His first experiment, allowing a rich American billionaire, Peter Thiel, to gain citizenship after around 24 hours in the country was a dismal failure. A man who has since added zilch to our GDP. Allowing more American millionaires to gain preferential immigration status may increase the prices of top-end mansions such as he owns but will only push more lower wage earners into becoming serfs for the rich.

David F Little, Whangārei

Sense of humour

It was interesting to read Rhys Morgan's response to my letter of the previous week. Rhys and I worked together for several years from 1993 and are still friendly acquaintances. He has a great sense of humour.

Andy Petersen, Kawerau