Police have been called to the Mobil petrol station in Kaikohe after reports of a stabbing.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a Broadway Ave, Kaikohe address following a report of an assault about 4.45pm.

"Police are currently making inquiries into the circumstances of the incident and are working to locate the other party involved," she said.

A witness told the Herald that "there was an argument and a scuffle and someone got stabbed".

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said an ambulance was called at 4.48pm and has taken a patient with serious injuries to Bay of Islands Hospital at Kawakawa.

Police were still at the scene when the Herald called the Mobil Ngāpuhi petrol station at 5.15pm. The manager declined to comment.