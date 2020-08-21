Mayor Phil Goff and local board chairs are reminding Aucklanders to stay local and avoid day trips to Waiheke and Great Barrier islands.

Police are also asking people not to travel far from home, and are reminding people they will be out in the community through the weekend.

The Auckland region remains at alert level 3, where Government guidance urges people to stay local for exercise and recreation.

There are 11 new cases of Covid-19 in NZ today. Although PM Jacinda Ardern said Alert Level 3 had played a critical role in finding the outbreak's perimeter Cabinet will reconsider any shift down levels on Monday. Video / Pool

"All of us have a role to play, and if we don't do our bit, we let others down. This means not using the weekend as an opportunity to visit other parts of the region, including Waiheke and Aotea/Great Barrier," Goff said.

"We need to all keep to our bubbles and our local neighbourhoods, and if we are out for exercise we should stay close to home."

Waiheke Local Board chair Cath Handley said Aucklanders should only visit the island if it was essential.

"We want Aucklanders to stay local this weekend and make the most of their own neighbourhoods. Avoid travelling to Waiheke unless it is essential.

"This equally applies to people on Waiheke planning non-essential travel. Stay local.

"Ferry services are operating at a reduced capacity to ensure physical distancing and should only be used by those who need to travel, not those that might want to enjoy Waiheke for the weekend."

Aotea/Great Barrier Local Board chair Izzy Fordham also reminded Aucklanders activities such as boating were not permitted under level 3.

"We are asking people to stay safe, not take any unnecessary risks, and stay in your bubble. If you do not need to travel to Aotea/Great Barrier, please stay home.

"People should stay in their bubbles and choose to make the most of the parks, open spaces or beaches close to home," she said.

Under level 3, Auckland boaties are reminded that all recreational water-based activities involving sailing boats, motorised craft or motorised equipment, are not permitted. This includes people wishing to sail into and out of the region.

Scuba diving is also not permitted. Kayaking, canoeing, rowing, surfing, wind surfing and paddle boarding are permitted, but it's recommend the Auckland public undertake these activities within 200 metres of shore and stay local.

Water-based activities that present a level of risk that could result in the need for search and rescue services, are discouraged.

Playgrounds, skate and bike parks are closed; people must stay off outdoor exercise equipment, away from basketball hoops and off park benches.

Meanwhile Assistant Police Commissioner Scott Fraser reminded locals that police continued to operate 13 checkpoints across Auckland.

"For any Aucklanders planning to leave the region for a holiday or short break over the weekend, our message is clear: expect to be turned around," he said.

"Police will continue to stop every vehicle to ensure that motorists are permitted to travel and have the appropriate documentation ready to show our staff at the checkpoints.

"As at 4pm yesterday, 125,800 have been stopped at checkpoints across Tāmaki Makaurau."

Of that number, a total of 6174 vehicles have been turned around. This roughly equates to one vehicle out of every 20 being turned away.

Focus: How to stop the spread of coronavirus. Video / AP / Mark Mitchell

"Overall police are very pleased with the community response, with the vast majority of people following the rules, and only a small number of people not complying."

In the latest incident, a man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly attempted to evade the checkpoint at State Highway 1 in Bombay as he tried to enter Auckland.

The man ignored the signage for all cars to use the left lane and instead, allegedly drove into the truck lane in order to bypass the checkpoint.

The man was stopped by police 500m north of the checkpoint and was arrested for breaching his bail conditions as well as breaching the level 3 restrictions.

He is next due to appear in the Manukau District Court next month on a charge of obstructing or hindering a medical officer of health or person assisting a medical officer.

"Police have seen a significant decrease in traffic volumes going through the checkpoints today, however we are appealing to people to plan their permitted travel, and be aware there may be delays during peak times," Fraser said.

"We ask you to keep up the good work and continue to follow the rules over the weekend as we need everyone to play their part to help prevent community transmission of Covid-19."

Three people have now been charged with breaching level 3 restrictions.

Big crowds weren't discouraged by the level 3 lockdown last week, with many flocking to the beach and parks to enjoy the sunny weather.

During the first weekend day of the latest lockdown period, large crowds could be seen at beaches in Takapuna, Kohimarama and St Heliers - and not many people were heeding the Prime Minister's advice to wear a mask while out in public.