Warning: This article is about suicide and may be distressing for some readers.

Hawke's Bay's provisional suicide rate has spiked yet again, defying a national decrease.

Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall's annual provisional suicide statistics, released on Friday, showed nationally, in the year to June 30, 2020, 654 people died by suicide, compared to 685 the year before – a decrease of 31 deaths.

But Hawke's Bay's rate continues to spike, with the number of suicides in the past three years soaring from 29 [2017/2018], to 38 [2018/2019] and now to 46 [2019/2020].

This year's rate is a new record, 21 per cent higher than anything recorded in the region before.

Nationally there was a decrease in the number of young people dying by suspected suicide, particularly in the 15-19 age range (down from 73 to 59) and the 20-24 age range (down from 91 to 60).

Both rates decreased from 23.14 to 18.69 and from 26.87 to 17.77 respectively.

However, there was an increase in suspected suicides in the 80-84 age range, with 12 more people dying by suicide in the past year (18) than the year before (6). The rate increased from 6.49 to 19.48.

The Māori and Pacific Island suspected suicide rates both decreased over the past year, from 21.78 to 20.24 and from 8.91 to 7.07 respectively.

The European rate also dropped from 13.02 to 12.08.

However, the Asian rate went up from 5.09 to 7.91 – an increase of 20 deaths.

Provisional suicide rates relates to deaths where suicide is suspected but has not yet been confirmed by a coroner; some cases may eventually be found not to be suicides.

"While it is encouraging to see the suspected suicide rate and number drop for the past year, it's important to remember that there are still more than 650 families who have lost someone in tragic circumstances," Marshall said about the national decrease.

The data differs from the Ministry of Health data, which is based on the numbers of suicides confirmed by coroners, or where there is sufficient other evidence to conclude

the death was a suicide. In addition, Ministry of Health figures are recorded by calendar year.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202