Public transport patronage has plummeted across the country in Covid-19 alert levels 2 and 3, reigniting concern over revenue shortfalls.

Wellington is operating at 65 per cent of its usual capacity, and patronage has decreased by 15 per cent in Christchurch since the cities went into level 2.

That's because the general rule in that alert level is to keep a seat free between you and anyone you don't know to allow for physical distancing.

In the week before the move to alert level 3 in Auckland, patronage had recovered to 81 per cent of this time last year.



But this week patronage is back down at 11 per cent or 38,000 passengers.

The situation has been met with a stark warning from Greater Wellington Regional Council (GWRC) Transport Committee chairman Roger Blakeley.

"Put bluntly, if patronage levels fail to rise to pre-Covid-19 levels, the financial viability of providing public transport networks will come into question.

"We're calling on the Government to continue to support councils to deliver the benefits of public transport to our communities and those that rely on it the most."

GWRC Transport Committee chairman Roger Blakeley posted on Twitter saying he would be wearing a mask every time he caught the bus in Wellington during alert level 2. Photo / Roger Blakeley

NZTA first forked out $110 million from the National Land Transport Fund to cover Covid-19 disruption costs for councils up until the end of June.

It then made a further commitment to extend that assistance for the rest of the year at an estimated cost of $100 million.

But that was before the latest outbreak of the virus in Auckland.

GWRC chairman Daran Ponter has raised concerns that original cost estimate won't be enough considering the outbreak, and wants assurance there's more money in NZTA's pipeline if needed.

The issue has been addressed in a remit, or recommendation, to the 2020 Local Government New Zealand annual meeting.

The remit acknowledges NZTA's financial support to date but also wants recognition that councils will continue to be under significant pressure to maintain public transport for many months into the Covid-19 recovery phase.

Blakeley said the past week had started to raise questions on the sustainability of NZTA's allocated funding.

"This remit calls for the Government to continue to work in partnership with councils to ensure the ongoing viability of public transport in the regions, cities, towns and communities across New Zealand."

An NZTA spokesperson said they were now working through the impacts of the increased Covid-19 alert levels for the transport agency and public transport providers.