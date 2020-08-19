A car chase of more than 100km that ultimately involved police from Tararua, Central Hawke's Bay and Hastings has led to the arrest of 18 and 16-year old males and a female aged 18.

The vehicle, a late-model Holden Commodore, was reported stolen from Wairoa on August 13.

It has since been involved in police pursuits in Hastings, Taupo and Dannevirke, as well as petrol drive-offs.

The stolen vehicle was spotted in Dannevirke yesterday morning and pursued by police but a decision was made to abandon the chase due to the manner of driving.

The Commodore was then spotted again on Weber Rd and monitored at a distance travelling through Weber, Herbertville, Porangahau and onto Porangahau Road where road spikes were deployed near Bush Rd.

Police from Dannevirke and Waipukurau were involved along with dog handlers from Pahiatua and Hastings.

Despite being spiked, the car was driven on its rims for 18km until it was stopped by police near Middleton Rd and the three occupants arrested without further incident.

The 18-year-old male driver was held in custody to appear in Hastings District Court today to answer to more than a dozen charges.

The female will appear in Waipukurau District Court in September. The 16-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid.