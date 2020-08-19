Showers and rain are forecast for much of the North Island today.

There is also a chance of thunderstorms - but there are fine spells in the mix too.

After heavy rains and strong winds for the top of the North Island yesterday, Northland and Auckland are in for a period of rain again this morning and early afternoon before fine spells set in.

Showers start up again later today, however, and thunderstorms and hail are also a possibility.

Thursday brings wet and windy weather, round two - showery and possibly thundery. The lower South Island is set to escape the action however, with light winds and a relative fine day forecast. Details at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^Tahlia pic.twitter.com/UZQrNKEp5S — MetService (@MetService) August 19, 2020

A high of 18C is expected in the City of Sails today and an overnight low of 11C. Northwesterly winds are due to pick up around lunch time.

Similar conditions are forecast in Hamilton, which has a high of 17C.

Kaitaia gets rain for some time this morning before showers come through this afternoon. Again, there is a possibility of hail and thunderstorms. A high of 19C is a bonus, however.

Morning drizzle patches are on the cards for those in Whanganui to Wellington and also in Taihape. Showers will develop in the afternoon and possibly thundery conditions are expected about the Kapiti Coast this evening.

A high of 14C and overnight low of 11C is forecast in the capital city today.

MetService earlier issued a heavy rain and strong winds warning around the East Cape. But that has since been lifted in the last hour.

Warning for heavy rain in the ranges of Gisborne north of Tokomaru Bay and strong wind warnings around the Bay of Plenty have also been lifted.

WeatherWatch analyst Aaron Wilkinson said the east coast of the North Island will be mainly dry after early showers clear.

There was a lot of lightning out over the Tasman Sea on Wednesday...



...what does that mean for us on Thursday?



Well, a chance for some gusty storms from Taranaki to Northland! ⚡



See where 👇 pic.twitter.com/TgZWBzsEAO — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 19, 2020

"Wairarapa can expect a few showers late afternoon/evening, spreading from the west," he said.

Further south, a dry day is forecast for the east coast of the South Island. However, showers about the Canterbury high country from late this afternoon is due to spread to the coast this evening.

What winter?

While there was weather chaos in the North Island yesterday, those in the South Island quietly enjoyed some of its warmest temperatures seen in a long time.

Even Dunedin saw temperatures of up to 18.6C and 18.7C in Ashburton. Those in Alexandra got a high of up to 17.4C while 18.9C was felt in Hurunui.

People in Hanmer were treated to a high of 19C yesterday afternoon.