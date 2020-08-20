From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
Rydges Hotel worker may have caught virus using the same lift positive case used20 Aug, 2020 1:51pm 4 minutes to read
More high-level resignations expected at Canterbury DHB - union20 Aug, 2020 3:08pm 2 minutes to read
Advertisement
More from New Zealand
- 2 minutes to read
The driver had to park outside his neighbour's house due to roadworks.
- 2 minutes to read
Two more executives set to resign at the crisis-hit Canterbury District Health Board.
- 4 minutes to read
Worker was found to have used an elevator just minutes after Covid-positive female guest.