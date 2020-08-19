

The ability of Hawke's Bay Hospital's laboratory to process Covid-19 swabs within the region is being touted as a "game changer".

In the past week the lab processed nearly 3000 Covid-19 swabs sent in from the region's community testing centres and was coping well, head of microbiology Neil Campbell said.

None of the tests returned a positive result.

Campbell said the laboratory's ability to process swabs within the region was aided by the delivery of two high-tech machines in May. Previously samples had to be transported to Christchurch.

Advertisement

The Becton Dickinson BD MAX System is an advanced technology molecular analyser which can process 24 different patients at a time for different diseases, including Covid, and has the capability of running 24 hours a day.

"We processed 600 swabs from the community yesterday (Tuesday), which was a great effort by the team," he said.

"We were able to get results returned to patients within 24-48 hours.

"This machine is operating about 12 hours a day processing tests currently, but we can ramp that up if it's needed.

"Obviously, we have the ability to send samples away to Christchurch for testing if we reach our capacity."

Campbell said the lab also had another machine, a rapid tester for clinically important cases, so clinicians in the hospital setting who suspect Covid could get a result as soon as possible.

"This machine can process a swab within the hour," he said.

Campbell praised the hospital's laboratory staff efforts in handling the tests.

Advertisement

"Our team has stepped up beyond belief and is doing an absolutely phenomenal job," he said.

"The handling of the swabs and testing is a meticulous job from start to finish and results need to be checked and double-checked.

"I can't speak highly enough of our team; their commitment and professionalism is outstanding."

Nationally there were 23,038 tests undertaken on Tuesday.

The total number of confirmed cases on Wednesday were 1,299, an increase of six, one of which was in managed isolation.

The other five cases were in the community, all linked to the South Auckland cluster.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday's results were "encouraging" and there appeared to be no surge in cases in the community.

There are 125 people linked to the Auckland cluster who have been moved into the Auckland quarantine facility, including positive cases and household contacts.