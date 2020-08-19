Police say there has been a sharp increase in the number of motorists being turned around at Covid checkpoints in Auckland.

Police have processed 86,685 vehicles at the 13 checkpoints as of 4pm yesterday - with 4781 motorists having to be turned around.

"The numbers show us that on Monday and Tuesday, police has turned around a significantly higher number of vehicles than in previous days and are taking a firm approach when it comes to allowing people in and out of Tāmaki Makaurau," Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said today.

"We are seeing less queues at the main checkpoints and people much more ready with their documentation but we must stress that there will still be wait times at peak hours."

Chambers said police were doing their best to process vehicles as quickly as possible but it was important officers ensured travel in or out of the city was for legitimate reasons.

"We are really thankful to our community who have been incredibly receptive to our checkpoints and understanding that police must be provided with relevant documentation or exemption letters to allow people in and out of Auckland."

Chambers wanted to also acknowledge the police staff and New Zealand Defence Force workers who were operating these checkpoints.

"It has been particularly wet weather conditions today and is expected to continue so a big thanks to all of the collective hard work going into making these checkpoints run as smoothly as we can."

