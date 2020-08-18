

Police are seeking help from the public after a Hawke's Bay man was reported missing.

Christopher Hurll last made contact with his family on August 6, but he hasn't been heard from since.

Both his family and police have concerns for his welfare.

The 55-year-old is 180cm tall, of slim build and known to stay at various camping grounds or river car parks in the Hawke's Bay area.

Hurll is believed to be driving a white Isuzu campervan with registration number ZG3335.

Anyone who sees Hurll or his vehicle, or who has information on his whereabouts, is asked to get in touch with police on 105, quoting file number 200817/7629.