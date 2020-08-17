Firefighters had a busy night, attending a number of fires last night and in the early hours of this morning.
Emergency services were called to a property on Papanui Rd, in the Christchurch suburb of Strowan, about 7pm yesterday.
Two hours later, firefighters were called to a fire that broke out on Buller Rd, in Reefton.
Early this morning, about 4am, fire crews were sent to a small house blaze on Hoani St in Northcote.
There have been no reported injuries in any of the incidents.