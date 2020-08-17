A Kiwi has expressed their disappointment after claiming they missed out on a massive Lotto NZ win due to the website being down.

On Saturday, the $50 milion prize was a must-win, meaning millions of Kiwis were trying to get their hands on the winning ticket.

However, with the county going into lockdown - particularly in Auckland, where the alert level went to 3 last Wednesday - many punters took to the internet to purchase their tickets via the MyLotto app, causing major issues with the website and app.

One unlucky punter has claimed on Reddit that they missed out on winning a major prize because of being unable to access the website to be able to buy a ticket.

"I get the top row every time because it's our birthdays, couldn't buy my ticket this time because the website was down," they wrote.

"Have never been more disappointed in my life."

The Kiwi also shared a screenshot of the Lotto ticket they bought on Wednesday, showing the winning numbers that matched Saturday night's draw — 8, 12, 21, 22, 23 and 27.

All six numbers on Saturday would have netted the punter nearly $100,000, as $1 million in First Division wound up split 10 ways.

11 would have meant $91,000 each.

The $50m Lotto Powerball wasn't struck and was instead split between 10 division 1 winners who get to claim $5 million each.

But if this Kiwi was able to buy it, and get the Powerball, it would have split 11 ways, with each winner taking home over $4.5m each.

When other queried if the story was legitimate, the unlucky punter shared screenshots of older tickets they had bought with the same numbers, while claiming they take a screenshot every time they buy a ticket.

Other Kiwis shared their disappointment in the comment section labelling it "unfortunate" and "rough".

"Oh man, I don't know if I could recover from this - it's like my main reason for never choosing my own numbers, because once you have your own numbers then you have to buy every week or be prepared for something like this," one person wrote.

Another added: You are officially New Zealand's unluckiest person."

While another wrote: "Every fisherman has a story about the one that got away. This can be yours."

Two out of 10 winners of Lotto's epic $50 million Powerball prize have come forward to claim their millions this morning.

Lotto announced it was looking to make improvements to its sites by next year. A spokeswoman said they did not expect any problems for Wednesday's draw.

"As Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is at $4 million we don't anticipate any issues with MyLotto as volumes will be at lower levels," the spokeswoman said.

"We would typically sell around 500,000 tickets for a draw of this amount, as opposed to the 2.5 million tickets sold for Saturday's $50 million must be won (prize)."

Of those, $2.5m tickets sold, over a million were bought online.

Lotto NZ Chief Executive Chris Lyman said the game's integrity hadn't been affected by issues with the site.

"While we have had some issues with slow processing speeds, and poor customer experience, I can provide absolute assurance that the integrity of our games have not been impacted," he said.

Lotto NZ has seen a surge in online players since March, with the number of people playing online increasing by 33 per cent.

"We have significantly more people buying tickets online now than ever before. Nearly 200,000 people have registered to play online since 25 March – to put this into perspective, this is the number of new online players we would expect over a two-year period, not four months.

"This week alone 32,000 people have registered to play online, with around half of those from the Auckland region."