A worker at NZ Post in Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing a small number of co-workers to self-isolate.

NZ Post does not expect there to be any "significant delays" to its services.

The employee works at the Highbrook Operations Centre near East Tamaki, Auckland and after work on Wednesday, August 12, felt unwell.

The following day the person stayed home and went to be tested, NZ Post chief customer officer Bryan Dobson said in a statement.

"We were notified immediately following the positive test result. They are now in quarantine and our response plan has been activated," Dobson said.

"In conjunction with the Ministry of Health, we have looked at the actions we need to take to keep our people and community safe.

"After reviewing team members working on the same shift and based on advice from the Ministry of Health, there are only a small number of people who were considered 'close contacts'."

Those people have been alerted and are self-isolating at home awaiting test results.

A deep clean of the operations centre took place Sunday night as a precaution.

Meanwhile physical distancing is being implemented at the centre, face masks are now mandatory and there are strict hygiene practices in place.

"At this stage, we are not expecting this to cause any significant delays and will continue to keep you informed if the situation changes or there are any potential disruptions to delivery performance," Dobson said.

"Through learnings from our previous experience with Covid-19, we have the best plans possible in place to keep our people, New Zealanders and the flow of product through our network safe. The continuity of your business is a top priority for us.

"We are in regular contact with the team member who has tested positive and are supporting them and their family in every way possible."