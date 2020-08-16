At least 10 cases of Covid-19 are now linked to schools, universities and a pre-school.

But, on positive note none of the preschoolers or students are believed to have become ill after picking up the virus from the educational institution they attend. And, many of them weren't symptomatic when they were in class which has reduced the risk of exposure to staff and their peers.

The latest case is an AUT student, who tested positive for the virus on Sunday. It follows a positive tests at both MIT and The University of Auckland.

Those three tertiary students are among 12 people in their late teens or 20s to have become sick since the latest outbreak began early last week.

Other young people who have tested positive include a baby under the age of 1, two preschoolers, a boy aged between 5-9 and three students aged between 10-14.

It comes as the total number of cases in the country has reached 1271, after 13 new cases were confirmed yesterday - 12 in the community and one in managed isolation.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said all 12 community cases are Auckland-based and none had travelled outside of the region. All have a connection to the existing cluster.

In the AUT case it appears the alert level 3 lockdown came into force just at the right time to help reduce any potential further spread.

The student only started experiencing symptoms on Saturday, but authorities have determined their infection period began on Thursday.

In an email to all staff Vice Chancellor Derek McCormack said the university understood the student's movements and physical interactions were limited to the MBA programme and specific areas of the City Campus.

AUT campuses have been closed since Auckland moved up alert levels on Wednesday and were thoroughly cleaned that day.

The Ministry of Health also reported yesterday it was aware that one of the positive cases previously confirmed in Tokoroa was present at the Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology Tokoroa campus on August 10 and 11.

In a statement to the Herald, the Ministry said Public Health Services have several measures when a potentially infectious person has attended or visited institutions.

They included temporary full school closures, deep cleaning, close contact tracing and testing, casual contact tracing, and giving advice.

Schools with links to cases have provided information directly to affected people.

When the exposure risk is regarded as significant, the Ministry has publicly issued information primarily through the 1pm case update press conference.

When asked to confirm the total number of cases linked to education providers, the Ministry said is was not giving additional detail at this stage, while investigations continued.

A student at the University of Auckland tested positive for Covid-19 last week, but the risk to staff and other students is believed to be low as the student hadn't been on campus since the end of July and doesn't live in student accommodation.

Manukau Institute of Technology students have also been told a student studying in TechPark's general engineering area based at South Campus, Ōtara, has tested positive, but was not on campus while they were infectious.

Meanwhile, Mt Albert Grammar School headmaster Pat Drumm told parents in the school's weekly newsletter that a student who tested positive for the virus was "doing very well".

About 100 close contacts made up of staff and students are self-isolating.

Confirmed cases have also been linked to Glamorgan School at Auckland's North Shore and South Auckland's Southern Cross Campus.

All pupils and their families have been asked to be vigilant for any symptoms.

A pre-schooler at Taeaofou/Puaseisei preschool on Winthrop Way, in Māngere East, has also tested positive.

