Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce any change to the election date at 10am on Monday.

A spokesman said Ardern wants to review the latest advice from the Ministry of Justice, have the most up-to-date case numbers to assess the impact of the outbreak, and to take soundings tomorrow.

National leader Judith Collins has called on Ardern to delay the September 19 election until November at the earliest.

Collins went as far as saying it would be National's preference that the election should be held next year instead.

On Wednesday, Ardern pushed back the dissolution of Parliament until Monday – giving her more time to decide if the election should be delayed.

"My view is we will have time to deal with that date once we have a bit more information."

All major political parties have cancelled their campaigns due to the new Covid community transmission outbreak discovered in Auckland.

The Prime Minister has the power to set the election date while Parliament is sitting but not once it's dissolved.

Ardern has said her decision to push out the dissolution gives her an extra few days to decide what would happen with the election.

"It's only right that in this immediate aftermath we are focused on the health response and making sure we're doing everything we can to support people's jobs," Ardern said.

Act leader David Seymour said New Zealand couldn't have a "free and fair" election while part of it was locked down.