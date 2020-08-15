A quarantine hotel has been evacuated early this afternoon after the fire alarm went off.

Jet Park Hotel, near Auckland Airport, is being used as a quarantine facility for those who have tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from overseas and those affected by or linked with this week's community outbreak.

TVNZ reporter Anna Burns-Francis tweeted just after noon that those in quarantine were "spaced apart, but mixed (negatives and possible positives) outside".

"Don't expect any footage though - they're being told to delete photos and videos by police and quarantine staff."

But a person in quarantine at the hotel told the Herald they weren't aware of that occurring, and described the evacuation as well managed.

Jet Park Hotel near Auckland Airport is being used as a quarantine facility. Photo / Google Streetview

"[People] were all wearing face masks. Everyone was protected and there was large area to stand in. It wasn't congested."

The person didn't know why the alarm went off. There was no fire and those under quarantine had since returned to their rooms.

The Herald has contacted the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment - which has oversight for managed isolation and quarantine - for more information.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield were asked about the evacuation during today's 1pm press conference.

He wasn't aware of the incident, but would look into it, Hipkins said.

Bloomfield said there were protocols in place to ensure people don't mix.