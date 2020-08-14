A second man has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Bayden Williams on the Coromandel Peninsula earlier this month.

A 20-year-old man had been arrested for selling a firearm, and would appear in the Thames District Court next Thursday, police said.

Another man who has name suppression was charged in the Hamilton District Court with Williams' murder the day after the Tairua father's body was found on the Kopu-Hikuai Rd.

That man, a 23-year-old, who was known to Williams, was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Williams' funeral was held yesterday in Tairua.

The small seaside community was rocked by the much loved 20-year-old's death on August 5.

The young dad left behind a 1-year old baby son as well as two sisters, a brother and devastated parents.

A former employer of Williams, Damian Fletcher, told the Herald Williams got along with everyone.

"We are talking - from young kids right up to our community elders - have come in and shared their thoughts about how respectful he was to everyone he met," Fletcher said.

"No one saw this coming - Bayden didn't have enemies."

Police believe Williams died after his car and another were involved in a chase.

Detective Senior Sergeant William Loughrin appealed to the public for dash camera footage from anyone who travelled the Kopu-Hikuai Rd between 6pm and 7pm that fateful Wednesday.

• Anyone with any information can contact police by calling 105 or giving information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.