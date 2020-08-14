A Wellington noodle restaurant is warning customers a person who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 dined at the premises last week.

The Ministry of Health said it had been informed about two travellers who left New Zealand and later tested positive for Covid 19 overseas.

These cases are being investigated but have not yet been officially confirmed.

"One case is a Japanese traveller who left New Zealand on 8 August and transited through Singapore enroute to Japan. The other case is a Belgian traveller who left New Zealand on 6 August and transited through Singapore enroute to Amsterdam. Both travellers were asymptomatic in New Zealand."

An interview with the cases, now overseas, established that the Japanese traveller spent some time in Wellington prior to departure and visited The Ramen Shop among a number of other places.

"These premises are all considered casual contacts of the traveller, they have been contacted and provided with advice as part of the normal contact tracing process. No further action is required from any of these premises as the risk is considered very low."

The Ramen Shop in Newtown posted the notice on its Facebook page about the same time as today's 1pm press conference started to update daily cases of the virus.

It said a person who has been diagnosed with Covid-19 dined there on August 5 between about 5.30pm and 7pm.

It said the individual was asymptomatic at the time.

"We have chosen to post this out of respect for our team and customers, we believe being open and responsible, following guidelines and expert advice is the way forward.

"We would like to send our best wishes to this individual, we hope you are doing ok, get well soon.

"Thank you for your efforts in contact tracing, you're doing your part to help many people and this deserves our thanks."

Asked about the Facebook post at today's 1pm press conference, Health Minister Chris Hipkins said they were not going to comment on every speculation on social media.

"I've spent quite a bit of time running down allegations yesterday around positive cases in Wellington and none of them were true. So we have got a very consolidates process in place so when we do make announcements here that information is all correct and accurate.

The Ramen Shop said it was continuing to operate under Covid Alert Level 2 guidelines.

Meanwhile, there are 30 active cases connected to the recent outbreak which originated in South Auckland.

It has now extended to the North Shore and Tokoroa which have confirmed cases.

Members connected to the outbreak have also visited Rotorua, Taupo and Morrinsville.

