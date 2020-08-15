The wage subsidy will be extended to support workers and businesses as level 3 continues another 12 days in Auckland after the latest Covid-19 outbreak.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced this evening New Zealand would maintain its current lockdown settings for 12 more days.

That will mean Auckland will be at level 3, and the rest of the country level 2, for 14 days - or one full incubation period - since the first community case in 102 days was identified on Tuesday.

Since then, 28 other cases have emerged, linked to the same cluster, with one more probable case.

Ardern said the wage subsidy would be extended to protect jobs.

The details will be finalised, but it will be nationwide and will cover the period of time level 3 restrictions are in place.

She said Auckland Transport had 44 construction sites operating, while five sites and 1200 workers continued on the City Rail Link.

"Houses continue to be built in Auckland."

All of this was happening because of the protocols of operating safely at level 3, including social distancing at worksites, she said.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said Cabinet had also decided to modify the Covid-19 Sick Leave Scheme to make it more accessible.

Details of the "in principal decision" would be finalised over the weekend and announced on Monday.

An extension to the mortgage deferral scheme had also been agreed in-principle as part of the plan to support households, as the existing scheme expires on September 27.

Details, including the length of the extension, would be announced next week.

"The latest Covid-19 outbreak is obviously disappointing, especially for businesses that have just got up and running again," Robertson said.

"We have always said that the best economic response is a strong health response. We have moved quickly to identify cases and contact-trace as part of the resurgence plan announced by the Prime Minister in July."

The funding came from the remaining $14 billion in the Covid Fund, set aside in July in case of further outbreaks.

"This was so we could ramp up the health response quickly, and support affected businesses and protect jobs as we undertook the necessary public health measures to stamp out the virus," Robertson said.

"There is also money remaining in the existing wage subsidy allocation that will help meet the costs of this further extension."

The extended wage subsidy would apply nationwide given the significance of Auckland's economy to the wider country, and level 2 impacts on sectors like hospitality and retail.

The criteria and eligibility requirements for the extension to the wage subsidy will be similar to previous criteria.

The extension will be available to businesses that have already finished receiving the subsidy, as long as they meet the criteria, and it will cover the period the current level 3 restrictions stay in place, at this stage until Wednesday, August 26, at 11.59pm.

Advice from MSD was the extension to the scheme would be able to be operational within five days of the decision, Robertson said.

The existing extension to the wage subsidy was open until September 1, and businesses that haven't yet accessed that scheme could reassess if they now met the criteria.

Modifying the Covid Sick Leave Scheme would assist those who had to self-isolate and were concerned about sick leave entitlements.

"We want everyone to feel confident that if they return a positive test that they will be looked after," Robertson said.

New cases

This afternoon, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said there were 12 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and one probable, following yesterday's 17 confirmed cases.

One person is in Auckland Hospital.

Two of the confirmed cases were in Tokoroa and are connected to a family member of the South Auckland family at the centre of the outbreak.

On Tuesday, the 102-day streak of no community transmission came to an end after four people in an Auckland family tested positive without any link to overseas travel.

The cluster's travel history includes Rotorua, Taupō and Morrinsville.

