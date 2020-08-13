Wellington students say making public transport fares free means they wouldn't have to choose between spending money to heat their flats and actually attending university.

Covid-19 has exacerbated underlying affordability issues, they say.

But while there is support from around the regional council table at taking another look at Wellington's fare structure, students have been told equity is not just about them versus everybody else.

Massey University and Victoria University students' associations presented to Greater Wellington Regional Councillors at a Transport Committee meeting this morning.

Acting president for Vic's student's association Taylah Shuker said she received $250 a week for living costs through her student loan, which is the same amount of money she pays for rent.

She and many other students have to fit in part-time work to come up with the money to pay for costs such as electricity, internet, and transport, she said.

"But the problem for many students is that part-time work has kind of evaporated, or have at least diminished hours, as many students work in industries like hospitality or tourism which have been really hard hit by Covid-19.

"Many students have also had to take on additional caregiving responsibilities to support their families as a result of parents losing jobs."

Shuker said removing one barrier for students to access education would mean they wouldn't have to choose between spending a little bit extra on electricity to heat their flat, or eating lunch, and actually attending university.

Regional councillor David Lee responded saying too often people got confused between viewing students as a cost burden rather than an investment.

He said the Gold Card should be brought forward and given to students to use during off-peak hours where there was capacity on public transport.

"I see public transport as a social and economic enabler, because I see it as an investment in the future.

"I do want you guys to succeed so that someone can pay for my retirement."

Students already get 25 per cent off fares during off-peak times. Photo / File.

Councillor Jenny Brash said as somebody who has a Gold Card herself, she liked the idea of looking at giving it to students for off-peak travel.

But she also pointed out students should be lobbying central Government for an increase in student allowance living costs to help ease the burden as well.

The issue of student fares came to a head about five years ago when regional council officers undertook a considerable body of work, which resulted in students getting at 25 per cent discount during off peak times.

Council chairman Daran Ponter told students today the regional council did not have the luxury of only making decisions on a small sector basis

He said others from the disability sector, or who were unemployed or on community services cards have come to the council with similar requests to students.

"Those are the groups that we end up having to think about as well because equity is not just about students versus everybody else.

"There's everybody who comes with a question about fairness to us and there is no public transport system in the world that is fair or has found the right solution to this.

"Even in Palmerston North, where the student fares are free, somebody has to pay."

Councillor Prue Lamason was also worried about where the money would come from for making fares free.

"While I have sympathy for students I have a lot more sympathy for people from the really low income levels in society who probably have children, may have had two jobs, maybe down to one, maybe down to none, and they just have multiple concerns."

Lamason said she felt strongly that those people deserved free fares, but if everyone got the same deal, there would be pushback from ratepayers.

Councillors agreed on holding a workshop to better understand work already done on the issue.

Ponter suggested the time to make any changes would be when a new but already delayed integrated ticketing system was rolled out in Wellington.