Angie Warren-Clark entered Parliament as a Labour list MP in 2017, two weeks after everyone else. She got in after special votes were counted, and helped tip the balance in Labour's favour as the coalition government was established.

Before entering Parliament, Warren-Clark made a name for herself working to reduce family violence at the Tauranga Women's Refuge.

In this Local Focus video, Warren-Clark talks about her transition to Parliament and what she hopes to achieve in her Bay of Plenty electorate if elected again.

She also confesses that she threw up on kina - it's not your average political interview.

