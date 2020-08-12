Police investigating a homicide in Auckland's Whenuapai have arrested a 33-year-old man.

He is charged with murder and is due to appear in Waitākere District Court today.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said he hoped the arrest "brings some reassurance" to the Whenuapai and wider west Auckland communities.

Coubin Arerua Tamatoa-Makaea, 31, died from injuries suffered at a property on Trig Rd last Wednesday.

Police inquiries had centred on who had visited the property earlier that evening.

Emergency services were called to the property on Trig Rd, in Whenuapai, just before 2am on Wednesday.

Proctor has said police had earlier been called to the scene after a report that a man had suffered injuries.

Medical assistance was given to Tamatoa-Makaea, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness who arrived at the area about 3am said he saw up to three ambulance vehicles and up to 12 police cars parked along the road and down a long driveway.