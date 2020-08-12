The MyLotto app is out of action this morning as scores of hopeful punters check to see if they have struck it lucky in the latest draw.

Lotto NZ has issued an apology after the gambling website and app crashed, leaving people unable to check if they had won a prize. It will not reopen until later today.

"Lotto NZ sincerely apologises to customers who have been unable to log into the website or app to buy tickets, or check to see if they have won," said Lotto NZ head of communications Marie Winfield.

"We had more people using MyLotto yesterday than ever before, with extremely high volumes online during the peak time between 6pm–7pm. This regrettably led to some technical issues, and has meant the site needs to open a bit later today."

Last night's $43 million draw went unclaimed, with one person scooping a tidy $1m in the first division.

But today, gremlins have hit, with the mobile app displaying an apology telling those visiting MyLotto that it is currently closed and to come back in opening hours.

It also explains that the site is currently experiencing a technical glitch and is unavailable.

A special banner on the website reads: "We know you can't wait to see you're a winner. You'll be able to login to MyLotto and check your tickets from 7.30am so please come back then."

Punters with a paper ticket wanting to know how they have fared can visit a results page on the website where numbers can be checked manually against the winning combination.

It's the second time in a number of days the site has experienced issues as users tried to get a piece of last night's whopping $43m winnings.

On Saturday night strong demand for tickets in the $38m draw resulted in delays for some punters being able to buy tickets online.

An apology was issued on the MyLotto site saying there were more visitors than normal and they may experience trouble accessing the site.

Winfield said it was certainly a busy night for Lotto as more players than ever turned to buying their tickets online.

"We have significantly more people buying tickets online now than before the lockdown period. Nearly 200,000 people have registered to play online since March 25 – to put this into perspective, this is the number of new online players we would expect over a two-year period, not four months."

She said in last Wednesday's $38m draw, 57 per cent of all online purchasing occurred on the day of the draw.

During the peak time between 5pm-7.30pm there were 4000 transactions per minute on MyLotto, something that had never occurred before.

Lotto is now capped at $50m and must be won in Saturday night's draw. If a single person wins it will be the largest prize ever won in Lotto NZ's history.