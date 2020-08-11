A mobile emergency alert had to be re-sent this morning because some Vodafone customers missed out on the message.
At 10.15pm yesterday, the National Emergency Management Agency sent out a mobile alert advising the country of the Covid-19 level changes.
But due to a planned upgrade some Vodafone customers did not get the message.
The National Emergency Management Agency says it was re-sent this morning to ensure all New Zealanders with a capable smartphone received the alert.
Aucklanders are being told to stay at home as the city goes into level 3 lockdown from midday today until midnight Friday
