A Canterbury driver has pleaded guilty to hitting a father and daughter out on a bike ride – killing the man.

James Solvander appeared in the Christchurch District Court by video link today, on charges of drug-driving causing death, and drug-driving causing injury.

In early April – Solvander hit 48-year-old Clint Hoeben and his 14-year-old daughter with his van – as they rode their bikes near Fernside.

Hoeben was killed, and his daughter suffered minor injuries.

In court today, Solvander was solemn in a grey corrections jumpsuit – and kept his eyes downcast as he entered his pleas.

He's been remanded in custody for sentencing until October 2.