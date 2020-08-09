Two 21-year-old men have been charged following the crash which killed Thalia Jayden Newport, 20, in Winton earlier this year.

The van was travelling along State Highway 6, near Gap Rd West, about 4.45am on Sunday February 16 when it crashed and rolled.

One man has been charged with endangering life by criminal nuisance, while the other has been charged with one count of careless driving causing death and seven charges of careless driving causing injury.

Thalia Newport. Photo / Givealittle

In February, police said eight other passengers suffered injuries ranging from moderate to severe.

Both men were due to appear in Invercargill District Court on August 13.

Mourners pay tribute to 'free spirited angel'

Those close to Newport have remembered the 20-year-old's life, posting messages of tribute on her funeral page.

"Tala ... I miss you so much already. No one will ever fill your space and our work family is never going to be the same, but thank you for coming into my life and all the amazing memories you created with us. We Love you xx," Niki from Invercargill wrote.

"Thalia, such a beautiful, energetic bubbly person, and an awesome friend to so many. We know you will be up there watching down over your loved ones with that beautiful smile. From Tegans Aunty Sonya."

"Homieeeee!! I miss your pretty face so much! Life just doesn't feel the same anymore, you are always with us and you will forever be in our hearts and on our minds every day! You made work fun, you made our dispatch team a second family to me. You were always there to laugh through the tough times and be there with a drink through the good times! I am so blessed our paths crossed! You were one of my first in this town and I forever hold you close to my heart! I miss your bright and outrageous humour and personality! You are a treasure! Peace out!! Thalia/Tala/gangsta!! Ps. Laughing gas xoxo," Jo from Invercargill said.