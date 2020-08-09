A man has been shot in the leg during a gang fight in Taupō.

Taupō area commander inspector Warwick Morehu said police were called to a report of a fight on Tonga St between a number of Mongrel Mob gang members about 4.30pm yesterday.

"A firearm was allegedly discharged and a male received a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The man was treated in Taupō Hospital," he said.

"This incident occurred on a Sunday afternoon and on a residential street. This type of behaviour is extremely distressing for our community and is totally unacceptable."

Police inquiries continue today and they would like to hear from anyone with information to help identify those involved," Morehu said.

"This includes two vehicles that left Tonga St and travelled in the direction of Scannell St at around 4.30pm. The vehicles are described as a red sedan and a white four-door car, possibly a hatchback," he said.

Anyone with information can contact 105 and quote file number 200809/3751. Alternatively information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.