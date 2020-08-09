A sub-tropical deluge is set to soak the flood-ravaged top of the country tonight, as the region braces for more than 10 hours of non-stop heavy rain and strong winds.

While forecasters are confident today's rainstorm won't be on the same scale as last month's destructive one-in-500-year event, those living in the top of the country are being told rainfall would likely reach warning levels.

Drought-stricken Auckland, Great Barrier Island and Coromandel are also in line for wind and rain, with a moderate chance there could be warnings issued.

It's the second severe storm in a matter of weeks for flood-ravaged Northland. Just three weeks ago the far north was hit by a deluge that swamped farm land, forced residents from their homes and brought down hillsides across roads, with State Highway One near Mangamuka still cut off by a massive slip.

Forecasters say the system predicted to soak the region overnight - potentially bringing up to 100mm of rainfall - will prove more of a short, sharp hit than a slow-moving event.

⛈️ Heavy rain and strong winds 🌬will affect Northland during the first half of Tuesday before spreading further south.



While the fast moving nature of the low means that high rainfall amounts won't be widespread, there will still be a risk for localised flooding. pic.twitter.com/8A2YQgj7Ji — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 9, 2020

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said while there was a risk of heavy rain for areas, the area of low pressure wouldn't bring conditions to compare with the disastrous storm that hit the region in mid-July.

"It's not going to be a long-lived event as this system is moving through relatively fast," he said.

Glassey said a low-pressure system was expected to drag down moisture-packed air from the sub-tropics, booting its rain-making power as it swept down on to the upper North Island.

Exposed parts of Northland could receive between 70mm and 100mm over a period of hours on Tuesday morning.

Auckland commuters may be in for a wet drive to work tomorrow, with Niwa forecaster Chris Brandolino predicting the deluge to hit around rush hour.

"We're also looking at a pretty good chance of thunderstorms across Northland on Tuesday as well," he said.

The stormy weather is expected to skirt the eastern side of the upper North Island, bringing rain to eastern Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.