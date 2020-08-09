One person has been rescued after being trapped inside a car after a crash involving two cars at an intersection in Lincoln in the Selwyn District.

A police spokesperson said one person was able to get out of the car, but another remained trapped inside the car and was in a serious condition.

Police were called to the scene at 1.46pm.

Two cars collided at the intersection of Boundary Rd and Springs Rd.

Advertisement

Police have confirmed that the person trapped inside has been rescued.

Traffic control is in place.

Police are awaiting a tow truck to remove the car from the scene