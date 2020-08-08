Lotto Powerball has jackpotted to a whopping $43 million.

Tonight's $38m was not struck, but seven people shared Lotto's $1 million First Division, taking home $142,857 each.

Those tickets were bought from MyLotto by players in Waimakariri and Auckland, Countdown Cambridge, Tamatea Pak n Save, Paper Plus Taradale, Johnsonville Dairy, and New World Prestons in Christchurch

The night's biggest winner was one lucky player who took out Strike - the first four balls drawn in the right order - worth $400,000. That ticket was bought from New World Stratford.

Tonight's numbers were: 11, 23, 28, 4, 16 and 7.

The Bonus ball was 36, and the Powerball was 5.

The game will now jackpot to $43m for its Big Wednesday draw.

"What a life-changer. If the jackpot is won by a single player on Wednesday, they'll be taking home the second largest prize ever won in Lotto New Zealand's history," Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ, said.

"If it's won on Wednesday, we know so many people will benefit from this prize.

"Winners always tell us of the amazing things they plan to do for family, friends and charities close to their hearts. It's going to make such a difference in their community."

Strong online demand for tickets for the $38 million draw resulted in problems accessing its website for some players.

Shortly after 5pm a message on the Mylotto.co.nz stated: "Due to the high jackpot, we have more visitors than normal and you may have trouble accessing the site. If so, we're sorry, please try again later."

Another message to punters trying to login stated: "Due to high demand, MyLotto is currently unavailable.

"We're working hard to get MyLotto back up and running as soon as possible, so please try again later. We're sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience."

Earlier in the day, queues of people waiting to get their hands on tonight's winning Lotto ticket have been stretching out the door at New Zealand's luckiest store.

Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy, in Hastings, Hawke's Bay, has sold a winning First Division ticket 49 times and hoped to reach the half-century mark tonight.

Pharmacist Susan Donaldson said the pharmacy was full of hype this morning and people were rushing through the doors as soon as the shop opened at 9am.

"Three-quarters of the queue is out the door," Donaldson told the Herald.

"Everybody in that queue is convinced they are going to win."

Around 1.3 million tickets were sold ahead of Wednesday's night's Big Wednesday draw which offered $34m and went unstruck

The biggest Powerball prize for a single winner is $44.1m and went to a Hibiscus Coast couple in 2016.

While it's too early to tell how many tickets sold for tonight's draw, one for the same amount of cash in October 2019 saw 1.6 million tickets bought.

A similar number was expected this weekend, Winfield said on Friday.

"We're expecting it to be really busy in-store and online so encourage people to buy their tickets early to avoid the last-minute rush," she said.

In February, 2.6 million tickets were sold for Lotto NZ's $50m must-be-won draw which was won by two separate ticket holders, each taking $25.1m.

Sales peaked on the night of the draw between 6pm and 7pm when a jaw-dropping 2500 tickets were sold every minute - 150,000 in one hour.

The first Lotto draw was held on August 1, 1987, and in the 33 years since then, 943 people have become millionaires after winning Lotto NZ games.

Powerball kicked off 13 years later, in 2001, and since its inception, a total of 191 Kiwis have experienced the life-changing moment of winning it.

There has been a total of 1981 draws since Lotto NZ started, with the six most frequently drawn numbers being 1, 7, 22, 19, 18, and 12.

Meanwhile, the most frequently drawn Powerball numbers have been 2, followed by 3, 6, 1, 5, 8, 4, 7, 10, and 9.

Lotto big winners are presented with a book offering support and advice – including of who to tell of their win, and options for investing.



2019 Powerball winner statistics

• 56 per cent of winners said they'd keep working after their win and 13 per cent said it was too early to decide.

• 81 per cent of winners bought a new house.

• 100 per cent of winners helped family and friends with their winnings.

• 50 per cent of winners helped charities.

• 75 per cent of winners indulged in some international travel.

Interesting facts about Lotto's big winners

• 85 per cent of big winners kept working, remaining in the same job as before their win.

• 98 per cent of big winners still regularly buy Lotto tickets.

• 73 per cent of big winners surveyed won with a Lucky Dip ticket.

• 32 per cent were in their Lotto store when they found out they won, 27 per cent checked online and 26 per cent were watching the live Lotto draw.

• 19 per cent only told their other half, 31 per cent told their immediate family, 8 per cent told everybody and 5 per cent kept it to themselves.

• 23 per cent kept the winning ticket in their purse or wallet, 11 per cent in a drawer, and 5 per cent under their pillow.

Previous winners' advice

•

Think before you spend: It's best to spend some time to think about your win and what you really want to do with the money before you start forking out.

• Secrecy: Be really careful who you decide to tell about your good fortune.

• Financial advice: Getting help from a professional, they know what they're up to.

• Have fun: It's important to remember to take time to do the things you've always wanted to do for fun, once you've locked in funds for the future.