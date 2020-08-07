The National Kiwi Hatchery in Rotorua has received $500,000 from the Strategic Tourism Assets Protection Programme (STAPP).

The hatchery is one of four businesses owned by Ngāi Tahu Tourism that received a total of $1.95 million in grants from the programme.

Franz Josef Glacier Guides and Hot Pools, Dark Sky Project in Takapō (Tekapo) and the National Kiwi Hatchery each received $500,000, and Dart River Adventures in

Glenorchy got $450,000.

The funding was subject to the successful implementation of a agreement with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

Glacier Guides, Dark Sky and Dart River Adventures get their money over 12 months. The National Kiwi Hatchery grant will be provided over two years.

Each of the businesses can also access a loan if required.

Ngāi Tahu Holdings chief executive Mike Pohio said he was delighted the attractions had received STAPP funding and was looking forward to working through the next steps with MBIE.

"This support will enable the reopening of Dart River Adventures, the National Kiwi Hatchery and Franz Josef Glacier Hot Pools, which have been closed to the public since the nationwide lockdown in March. It will also enable us to expand our Franz Josef Glacier Guides and Dark Sky Project operations.

"Most importantly the funding will help us provide more employment in small communities, such as Franz Josef, Glenorchy and Takapō, which rely heavily on tourism," he said.

Dark Sky Project board chairman Graham Kennedy said the company was thrilled to have support from STAPP to continue offering world-class stargazing and astronomy experiences in Tekapo.

Dark Sky Project last month reopened its Crater Experience, retail store and access to Ōtehīwai Mt John with limited hours.

Franz Josef Glacier heli hikes also resumed in a limited capacity before the school holidays, with Franz Josef Glacier Guides providing guiding services to The Helicopter Line.

More information about the reopening of Dart River Adventures, the National Kiwi Hatchery and Franz Josef Glacier Hot Pools, and the expansions of Franz Josef Glacier Guides and Dark Sky Project operations, would be known in the coming weeks.

Ngāi Tahu Tourism did not make any other STAPP applications.

Because of the significant impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ngāi Tahu Tourism announced in early May that 10 of its 11 businesses would be paused and its workforce would be reduced.

Since then, Hukafalls Jet in Taupō and Queenstown's Shotover Jet have also reopened, with reduced hours and operations. Hollyford Track will reopen in January. Glacier Southern Lakes Helicopters in Queenstown remained open.

Ngāi Tahu Tourism businesses that are currently open:

1. Glacier Southern Lakes Helicopters, which also operates Queenstown Snowmobiles

2. Hukafalls Jet

3. Shotover Jet

4. Dark Sky Project

5. Franz Josef Glacier heli hikes (with Franz Josef Glacier Guides providing guiding

services to The Helicopter Line)