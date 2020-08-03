Two police officers charged with the manslaughter of a man in police custody are fighting a judge's decision not to grant them name suppression.

Three officers were charged after 55-year-old Allen Ball died in the police cells in Hawera last year.

In a decision released last month, Justice Simon France agreed to suppress one officer's name for health reasons, but said suppression should not continue for the other two officers.

When Ball was arrested in the early hours of June 1, 2019, he was "highly intoxicated and, at best, partially unresponsive", Justice France said in his earlier decision.

"The allegation is that the officers, in a manner that constitutes gross negligence, did not follow the protocols in place for monitoring persons in the deceased's condition. As a consequence, the person, Mr Allen Ball, died in the cells. It is alleged that he would not have died had the officers discharged their duty."

When declining the suppression applications for the two officers, Justice France said name suppression would lapse at 4pm today unless the officers filed appeals.

The Court of Appeal today confirmed they received notices of appeal on Thursday and Friday last week.

A date to argue the appeal is yet to be set.

Details about the reasons suppression was sought for the officers have also been suppressed, but it can be reported that one officer argued for suppression partially on the basis it would impact a family member if they were to be named.

The trial is set down for May 17 next year.

All three officers have been stood down from their duties, with an "employment process" to follow in due course.

Police Minister Stuart Nash said in June any incident involving a loss of life in police custody was taken very seriously and the charges reflected "the gravity of the circumstances".

"This will be a difficult time for the victim's family and the wider police organisation. I extend my sympathies to the man's family.

"It is also important to acknowledge the professional work by a police investigation team to get to this point."

According to Ball's family, he was taken into custody after an incident late on May 31 last year.

During a routine cell check he was found unresponsive and a volunteer fire crew was called to assist the ambulance at the police station about 2.30am.

Police staff performed CPR until the ambulance arrived.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate him for more than 30 minutes before he was pronounced dead.