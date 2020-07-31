A search is underway for a tramper who has failed to return from a trek in the South Island.

Stephen Rainbird, 56, had been due to return from a trek on Wednesday after beginning his tramp in the Cobb Valley, northwest of Nelson, four days earlier on July 25.

Tasman police are appealing for any sightings of Rainbird, saying they have concerns for his welfare and want to hear from anyone who may have seen him.

"Police would also like to speak to a person named Harley who may have been the last person to have had contact with Mr Rainbird."

Harley is said to have a German accent and drive a white-coloured camper van.

Rainbird is about 185cm tall and of a slim build.

• Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 200731/2933.