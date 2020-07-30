A man charged with murder over a deadly hit-and-run in Christchurch yesterday has appeared in court this morning and been granted interim name suppression.

Emergency services were called to Four Elms Place in the suburb of Parklands just after 8.30am yesterday.

Detective Inspector Michael Ford says a homicide probe was launched after a man died after allegedly being struck by a car before it drove off.

A 41-year-old salesman appeared at Christchurch District Court this morning on one charge of murder via audio visual link from custody.

The victim is named in court documents as Robin Friend.

The accused was remanded in custody without plea to reappear at the High Court in Christchurch on August 21. No application for bail was made.

Interim name suppression was asked for by defence counsel Donald Matthews and granted by Judge Gerard Lynch.

Police aren't seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

Yesterday, police said they had found a black Mazda Premacy car believed to have been involved.

A neighbour says there had been a dispute in the quiet Christchurch cul-de-sac before the incident.



He had heard people had been arguing yesterday morning and believed a property at the end of the street - where several young men live – was involved. The man said the house had a lot of visitors - and not all of them were savoury.

Other neighbours outside the cordon said the street was usually a very quiet area - and "nothing bad happens around here".