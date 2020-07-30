Auckland Central MP Nikki Kaye and her friend and colleague Amy Adams will bow out of Parliament today, along with Nathan Guy.

Kaye is set to deliver her valedictory at 5pm, followed by Adams and Guy.

They are among 13 National MPs leaving at the election, including Paula Bennett, Anne Tolley and those leaving after periods of trouble such as Hamish Walker.

National MPs leaving include Amy Adams (left), Nikki Kaye, Paula Bennett, and Anne Tolley. Cartoon / Rod Emmerson

Kaye is considered the urban liberal of National, advocating a more liberal position than many of her colleagues on issues from the environment to social issues such as gay rights and abortion.

Kaye was deputy leader to Todd Muller, and helped him organise his challenge against Simon Bridges in July.

She decided to leave Parliament after Muller stood down less than two months later.

Kaye and Adams are close friends and are frequently mistaken for each other by people – a running joke between them.

It ends Kaye's 12 years in Parliament – a career during which she became a Cabinet minister. Her earlier roles were Minister of Youth, ACC and Civil Defence, but became Minister of Education under Sir Bill English's leadership in May 2017.

Kaye has also faced breast cancer, stepping down as a minister while she received treatment including a double mastectomy.

Kaye was renowned as a hard-working campaigner, becoming the first person to win the Auckland Central seat off Labour in 2008. She held on to it by a slim margin for the next three elections, beating Labour's Jacinda Ardern in two of those.

Adams also decided to resign after Muller stepped down. Adams had announced she would resign earlier in 2019, but changed her mind to take on a Covid-19 portfolio under Muller's leadership.

She then opted to resign again after Judith Collins became leader and decided not to keep the Covid-19 portfolio.

Adams also came into Parliament in 2008 in the safe National Canterbury seat of Selwyn.

Adams was a minister in the John Key government from 2011, including time as Environment Minister, Justice Minister, Courts Minister and Social Housing Minister from 2016.

Adams was also the most prominent voice in support of the recent abortion law reforms, using a Parliamentary debate to raise concern about the apparent rising conservatism in her party and the risk it would mean the party's views were out of kilter with those of broader society.