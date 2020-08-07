Jim Bolger was the country's Prime Minister for seven years under National until the party staged a caucus room coup while he was out of the country in 1997 and he resigned. Jenny Shipley became the country's first female Prime Minister. In this extract from his new book, Fridays with Jim, written from conversations he had with David Cohen, the 85-year-old talks about the "naive" party during that time. He also talks about a National-Green coalition, and Winston Peters' 'disloyalty' and Simon Bridges' inability to get cut-through.

After Muldoon lost the 1984 election the caucus moved fairly quickly to elect a new leader. There were really only two names: Jim McLay and Jim Bolger. We both stood for the leadership of the party in 1984 and Jim McLay won and I was elected unopposed as his deputy.

Bolger pictured in the Beehive in 1993. Photo / File

The view was that the caucus wanted someone who was a distinct break from the Muldoon era, and when Jim was elected I offered him my full support. A year or so into Jim's term as leader, a representative group of caucus came to me and asked me to run for leader. I said that if the majority of caucus wanted me to be the leader, then they would have to organise it. I didn't intend to organise a coup. I had given my support to McLay when he won the ballot.

Anyhow, they came back to me two or three weeks later and said, "There's a clear majority that want you to take over as leader." That's what happened. Jim's stint at the top wasn't successful in the mind of the majority of his caucus. George Gair was first elected as my deputy and we worked well together. After we lost the 1987 campaign Don McKinnon became my deputy and was an excellent choice. Don and I worked well together, and he was, importantly, a successful Foreign Minister when the world community was going through the beginning of a realignment with China. Don went on to be a successful secretary general of the Commonwealth.

Bill English, on the other hand, I thought of as my heir apparent. He came in in 1990. I was impressed with his work ethic. He was so hard-working as a backbencher and had such a clear mind. He had the potential to go all the way. The heir apparent thing didn't quite work that way, although he eventually got there, becoming Prime Minister for a short while, after a long and convoluted journey. But he always had that ability. People really saw it in the 2017 election, unlike the appalling (from a National Party point of view) 2002 election and then the troubled period that followed with Don Brash. Don came close to winning in 2005. He was ideological in most things, as has become more and more apparent. So it was to the good fortune of the National Party that John Key had been elected when he was, in 2002, and was there to step up and take the party forward for the next three terms from 2008. John had a successful time as leader and PM.

Bolger with former National Party leader Bill English in 2003. Photo / Derek Flynn

If Bill had been able to put together a coalition after the 2017 election, I believe that a key focus of his term would have been to rethink how we deliver welfare support. I'm sure that he would have wanted to do that in a manner that encouraged recipients to develop or acquire the skills they needed to enable them to become independent. Bill is someone who is capable of thinking outside the box.

These transition periods are challenging. From my experience in working with him when he was Minister of Energy, Simon Bridges is a perfectly good person and he was a good minister, but he was unable to get cut-through with the electorate just as, three years earlier, Andrew Little was unable to get cut-through and was replaced as Labour leader by Jacinda Ardern. This time it was National's turn to make a late change in leader when they elected Todd Muller to lead them into the election. I've known Todd for many years. He worked in my office for three years when I was Prime Minister. Todd is able and smart and, importantly, he has shown that on key issues like climate change he is able and willing to work across party lines when appropriate and in New Zealand's interests.

Bolger with former National leader Simon Bridges, who he said failed to get "cut-through". Photo / David Haxton

This is not a case of trying to recreate yesterday's economy. That can't be done. It's much more about changing focus and seeing the economy as a "tool" rather than an end point in and of itself — a tool that can be deployed to enable society to achieve the fair and balanced community that all but a few want. In the recent past the economy has been deployed in a manner that has enabled the very few to accumulate vast wealth while the majority struggled. Given the current instability in many countries it would be wise to call to mind the words of Aristotle: "Inequality is the chief cause of revolution." Looking across the world, gross inequality raises its head everywhere — including in New Zealand. The coronavirus has already caused a revolution on a scale no one would have contemplated a few months back, including strict controls on everyone's civil rights. Looking forward, no matter who leads the next Government, more focus is required on policies to reduce inequality.

I formed a coalition government after the 1996 election, which was going well until Jenny Shipley took over as Prime

Then there was Winston Peters. Winston was in my first Cabinet as Māori Affairs minister and I was expecting, hoping, that he would put his considerable skills to developing policies focused on lifting the achievement and outcomes for Māori. Unfortunately during his time in my first Cabinet he often went out on an issue contrary to party policy and was disloyal to the party on a regular basis. I put up with it for a long time but eventually I told Winston that I was reshuffling the Cabinet and he wouldn't be in it. As history records, he went out and started New Zealand First, which to me is a local populist version of Donald Trump's Make America Great Again, but, having said that, Winston in my view has far better developed political skills than Trump and has been a successful minister of Foreign Affairs. Maybe I should have given him that portfolio first!

But he's done well. He was out for one term, but he clearly is enormously influential in Jacinda Ardern's Government. Winston himself has now found a different niche in the political spectrum. I chat with him infrequently, but whenever we do there's no difficulty chewing the fat on current issues.

Bolger and his Finance Minister Ruth Richardson as they enter Bowen House to present the 1991 Budget. Photo / File

Jenny Shipley's tenure as leader was short and unsuccessful as she lost the next election by a big margin. My colleagues never told me exactly why they wanted to change the leader when they did, so I can't really tell you with any certainty what it is they were seeking, why they wanted Jenny.

But it didn't work. Jenny was quite a different person to [Former Finance Minister] Ruth Richardson, although I think they were quite close, not least because of the obvious Canterbury connection. Jenny was a capable minister but I never saw her as my successor. She was competent and she handled most things well. That's why she was a minister in my Cabinet, which I tried to make much more diverse than the scene I described back in the 1970s.

I was looking to balance the National Party's presentation to the world. Yes, we still had a very small number of women MPs at that stage. The good news now is that it's a much more balanced caucus, not near 50 per cent yet, but compared with when I started and where it is now, a lot of progress has been made. That also made Jenny an automatic choice to go into my first Cabinet. There was no debate on that. But I was surprised that caucus thought that she was the solution to whatever they thought their problem was. Maybe it would have been better to discuss it with me. I mean, it took them another four leaders to find someone who could win an election — and I'd just won three.

Bolger with and Jenny Shipley in 1999. She replaced him as Prime Minister. Photo / Kenny Rodger

I was overseas when the coup happened, at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Edinburgh, and then in Paris — the first official visit to Paris by a New Zealand Prime Minister — where I laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe after dark. I don't recall why we were so late. After my official duties were completed we set off for home with no inkling of the plotting that had been going on in Wellington while we were away.

It has always surprised me that no one called and gave me a heads up on the plotting.

When we landed in Auckland and came in through arrivals I saw my good friend Doug Graham there to meet me. He said we needed to talk. We moved away a little while the bags were being sorted and he gave me the lowdown on what was happening. He said that they were confident they had the numbers.

I thought it was a huge mistake, obviously. But it wasn't just ego. I knew as much as anyone that it was going to be hard to win the next election, to win a fourth term. The plotters claimed they had the numbers. Maybe so. I had one or two colleagues, especially Paul East, a perceptive friend and ministerial colleague, saying '"Well, we should test that, Jim." And I thought, "No, bugger it.'" I was tired. I'd just come back from the other side of the world. I'd been working hard for the party for years. If that's what they do when I'm out of the country, I thought, I'll leave them to run it themselves and see how good they are.

Past leaders of the the National party at its 70th anniversary celebrations in 2006. From left: Jim McLay, Jim Bolger, Jenny Shipley, Bill English and Don Brash. Photo / Ross Setford

So why did it happen? I sometimes wonder if it had something to do with a series of speeches I gave to the party's regional conferences in 1997 in which, instead of just attacking the Opposition, I set out a new concept to address many community issues. I called it "social capital", utilising the community to offer solutions to their own issues, from unemployment to homelessness. It was an idea that was being advanced by Professor Robert Putman at Harvard University, whom I later met when I was in Washington. I think some in the caucus thought I had wandered too far away from bread-and-butter issues.

Maybe someone will venture into that space again. I hope so because we must engage the community if we are to have permanent solutions.

But no, I wasn't angry at the plotters. It was more like frustration that they were so naive to do what they were doing. If they wanted to have a new leader and they had a rational reason, they would have been wise to come and talk to me. I'd actually been leader for nearly 12 years. I did know a little bit about it. But that's politics.

Bolger's cabinet in 1993. Photo / File

I tried to stay professional during the remaining time I spent in Parliament, which actually wasn't very long. I spent much of that time writing my first book, A View From the Top. I effectively appointed myself to Washington. I wanted to get out of the road — which is to say, I didn't want to do a Rob Muldoon and keep hanging around and offering advice from the sidelines. Ambassador to Washington seemed like a fascinating post, especially as I knew that there was a presidential election coming up. I've always taken an interest in American politics. New Zealand had some big issues we had to deal with, with America. I thought I'd probably deal with them as well as anybody else.

Now John Key was interesting. He had a natural, easy, welcoming persona. He played that leadership role well. He reached across divides.

He had a soft word on most issues. He led New Zealand through some difficult times, including the financial crash of 2008 and the terrible Christchurch earthquakes. His departure a year before the triennial election was a surprise to me. Clearly he'd decided that he'd had enough of it. His was a short career in politics — short, successful and at the top. I suppose, if you can do that, then that's the way to go.

Former Prime Minister John Key with Bolger in 2014. Photo / Christine Cornege

I think his decision to move out on his own terms showed careful thinking about his future and what he wanted to do. You can't hold that against him. The party was less than impressed for a while, because they knew he was a major selling point. But this time, Bill English, unlike in 2002, stepped up and performed exceptionally well in the election.

Unfortunately, for him, the mathematics of MMP said it wasn't enough. The National Party is looking to where its coalition partner might be in the future. I think it should be with the Greens, but it would take some time to see whether the Greens would be interested. After the last election I appointed myself to reach out to a few senior people in the Green Party. Some were interested, but the majority weren't. That's a pity because I believe a National — Green coalition would be good for New Zealand.

Fridays with Jim

By David Cohen

Out August 13

RRP $45.00

Massey University Press