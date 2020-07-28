

One woman is dead and another has been flown to hospital with serious head injuries after a crash in the Far North.

The emergency services were called to State Highway One, near Okaihau, about 7.30am after reports of a serious crash.

The highway is blocked between Wehirua and Waiare Rds while the emergency services deal with the crash.

A woman has died at the scene and another woman flown to Whangārei Hospital with serious head injuries.

Advertisement

A vehicle is believed to have left the road and flipped into a creek at the side of the road.

A detour is in place and motorists are being urged to follow any instructions from emergency services at the scene.

The road is expected to be blocked for some time while the police serious crash unit carries out its investigations into the cause of the crash.

Today's fatality brings Northland's road toll to 16 for the year , equal to the same time last year.

No further details are available at this time.