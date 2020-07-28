Six people have been injured, two seriously, in a Dunedin crash.

Emergency services were called to the two-car smash near the intersection of Glen Rd and Haywood St, The Glen, shortly after 5pm.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said two people suffered serious injuries, while four others received moderate injuries in the rush-hour crash.

Four ambulances and a manager attended the inner-city scene, he said.

All six people were en-route to Dunedin Hospital.

A police statement advised that traffic management was in place and motorists would be delayed.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.


