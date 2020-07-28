A Wellington police officer has been charged with assaulting someone in what is believed to be an off-duty incident.
Duncan Edward Ashton, 46, appeared in the Porirua District Court this morning before a registrar.
He faces one charge of injuring with intent to injure the male complainant in an incident on July 23.
Read More
- Police officers charged with manslaughter argue for name suppression - NZ Herald
- Name stays secret for police officer charged with indecently assaulting fellow cop - NZ Herald
- Dunedin police officer on domestic violence and firearm charges for trial - NZ Herald
- Named: Police officer guilty of sexually violating colleague in Northland motel ends suppression fight - NZ Herald
Ashton, a police officer in the Wellington district, stood in the dock with his arm in a sling.
Advertisement
He appeared before a registrar, who remanded him on bail to reappear next month.
The bail conditions include that he is not to associate with the complainant, except for a meeting at a marae in August.
Police have been contacted for comment.