A Wellington police officer has been charged with assaulting someone in what is believed to be an off-duty incident.

Duncan Edward Ashton, 46, appeared in the Porirua District Court this morning before a registrar.

He faces one charge of injuring with intent to injure the male complainant in an incident on July 23.

Ashton, a police officer in the Wellington district, stood in the dock with his arm in a sling.

He appeared before a registrar, who remanded him on bail to reappear next month.

The bail conditions include that he is not to associate with the complainant, except for a meeting at a marae in August.

Police have been contacted for comment.