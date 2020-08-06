Trust in Labour's handling of the Covid-19 crisis is swinging voters towards the party, says its candidate Kieran McAnulty.

He is running in the Wairarapa electorate, which extends into Central Hawke's Bay including Waipawa and Waipukurau.

"It's that trust that really will determine how people are going to vote this election," he said.

His comment is part of a Local Focus video that asks candidates what gives their party credibility to lead New Zealand out of the upcoming Covid-induced recession.

Green Party candidate Celia Wade-Brown said her party had "trusted, honest politicians" with a decades-old good track record.

New Zealand First candidate Ron Mark said his party had played a solid role in providing successful government, and "some of the most stable ministers in government".

"We selected the Labour Party to lead the country and I think at this point in time the decision we made then was a good decision," he said.

National candidate Mike Butterick said National had led the country well after the Christchurch earthquakes and the Global Financial Crisis.

"Time in the saddle actually counts for a lot and, if we look at what's in front of us right now, we need someone with a proven track record to manage it," he said.