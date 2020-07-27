New Zealand has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced.

He said New Zealand could no longer trust that Hong Kong's criminal justice system was independent from China.

"China's passage of its new national security legislation has eroded rule-of-law principles, undermined the 'one country, two systems' framework that underpins Hong Kong's unique status, and gone against commitments China made to the international community," Peters said.

"In light of this, it is important that New Zealand responds proportionately and deliberately to the passage of the national security law.

"As part of that response, Cabinet has decided to suspend New Zealand's extradition treaty with Hong Kong.



"New Zealand can no longer trust that Hong Kong's criminal justice system is sufficiently independent from China.

"If China in future shows adherence to the 'one country, two systems' framework then we could reconsider this decision."

New Zealand's move follows similar moves by Five Eyes partners, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom against the former British colony which was handed back to China in 1997 on the basis it remain autonomous for 50 years – the one country, two systems principle.

New Zealand can expect some retaliation from China. Comment is being sought.

Peters said New Zealand had made two other changes in light of China's decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong.

Firstly, New Zealand was changing how it treated the export of sensitive goods to Hong Kong.

"From now on, we will treat military and dual-use goods and technology exports to Hong Kong in the same way as we treat those exports to China."

Secondly, New Zealand had updated its travel advice to alert New Zealanders to the risks presented by the National Security Law.



"New Zealand remains deeply concerned at the imposition of this legislation, and we will continue to monitor the situation in Hong Kong as the law is applied.

