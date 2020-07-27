More than $2 million is being pumped into Bay of Plenty tourism to support the industry's recovery.
The Government announced more than $20 million has been approved for New Zealand's 31 Regional Tourism Organisations (RTOs), Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.
Of this, $2,400,000 will be pumped into the Bay of Plenty between Tourism Bay of Plenty, Destination Great Lake Taupō, and Rotorua Economic Development Limited.
Davis said the country's RTOs do a "great job" at contributing to the regional economies and play an important role in supporting the tourism system.
The investment would enable RTOs to support the recovery and rebuilding of the tourism sector and encourage more people to explore our regions and discover their own backyard, he said.
The funding would allow RTOs to support local communities and tourism operators, stimulate regional demand, leverage Tourism New Zealand's national marketing campaign and increase the industry's capability, he said.
"In June we announced up to $20.2 million would be available to them, and following the application process, I'm pleased to announce all the RTOs have had their funding confirmed."
Davis said destination management and planning is also a key focus for the RTOs, which is linked to the New Zealand-Aotearoa Government Tourism Strategy.
Funding in the Bay of Plenty
Western Bay of Plenty Tourism and Visitors Trust
(Operating as: Tāpoi Te Moananui ā Toi /Tourism Bay of Plenty) - $700,000
Destination Lake Taupō Trust - $700,000
Rotorua Economic Development Limited - $1,000,000