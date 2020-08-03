Former Wellington mayor Celia Wade-Brown has re-entered politics as the Green Party candidate in the Wairarapa electorate.

The Carterton resident was Wellington mayor from 2010 to 2016 and prior to that spent 13 years as a councillor. Wade-Brown also ran for Parliament in that time with the Green Party in 1996, 1999, and in 2002 for the Rongotai electorate.

Since departing the mayoralty she moved to a "bush block" near Carterton and participates on various boards and committees.

In this Local Focus video she outlines her relationship with the Wairarapa electorate and the experiences that make her a candidate worthy of consideration in the general election on September 19.

She also reveals why she prefers peanut butter over Marmite!

Overseas voting begins September 2 and advance voting in New Zealand commences on September 5.