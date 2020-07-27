A rescue helicopter is being flown in to take a seriously injured driver to hospital after a crash on a major West Auckland highway.

A section of State Highway 16 is closed and diversions are in place after a serious crash involving a single vehicle near Waimauku.

The accident happened around 1.20pm.

Police say the crash occurred past the Waimauku township heading towards Helensville.

The vehicle's sole occupant is in a critical condition.

A helicopter was headed to the scene to airlift the injured person to hospital, said police.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

Police said this was expected to take some time so members of the public should plan ahead of any travel plans this afternoon.