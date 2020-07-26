From RNZ

The Ministry of Health is seeking more information after a person who had travelled from New Zealand tested positive for Covid-19 in South Korea.

The Korean Centres of Disease Control and Prevention says it is presumed the person caught the virus while in New Zealand, but under what circumstances is not known at this point.

It is also unknown how long the person had been in South Korea before being tested.

The person was one of 13 new imported cases in South Korea on Friday, of which three were tested on arrival, and the others while in mandatory self-isolation.

A ministry spokesperson said they had been advised of the case by South Korean health authorities, and are following up.

Two days ago, South Korea reported 113 newly confirmed cases of Covid-19 during at 24 hour period — its first daily jump above 100 in nearly four months.

The rise was expected as health authorities had forecast a temporary spike driven by imported infections found among cargo-ship crews and hundreds of South Korean construction workers flown out of virus-ravaged Iraq.



The figures released by South Korea's Centres for Disease Control and Prevention brought the national caseload to 14,092 at that time, including 298 deaths.